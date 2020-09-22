Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Source: bbc.com

From 'night out' to 'takeout'

Ghana's Reggie Rockstone and Zilla Limann swapped a nightclub for a food delivery service

When COVID-19 struck, Ghanaian celebrity husband and wife team Reggie Rockstone and Dr. Zilla Limann were forced to close their nightclub due to social distancing restrictions.



To plug the gap, they decided to try their hands at running a food delivery business instead.



"We meditated on it, prayed on it. It just dawned on us, people gotta eat!," Rockstone told BBC Focus on Africa's Mark Wilberforce.



They decided to specialise in one of Ghana's signature dishes, Waakye, made of rice, sorghum leaves and beans.



"You know when you're so hot, you're confused, you don't know what to do? That was us on the first day. But by the end of the week, it’s like we had been doing it forever," Limann said.



In the process they started an online reality show too.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.