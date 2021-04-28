‘From Tamale to Trassaco’: I don’t give pressure, I post to inspire young girls – Mona4Real

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Ghanaian Fashionista and singer, Hajia4Real also known as Mona4Real has said that her lavish lifestyle on social media has not in any way ‘pressurized’ young ladies.



The young entrepreneur is undoubtedly one personality who has a taste for luxury and has proven to have the means of keeping up with her fancy lifestyle.



Mona's social media pages are flooded with images and videos that confirm that she is living life.



But according to the singer, she is a fashionista who has no motive of pressurising leading young ladies who follow her on social media.



“Everything I am posting out there is to inspire young ladies out there to let them know that they can do it as well,” said Mona4Real on BBC News Pidgin, monitored by GhanaWeb.



She added that young girls who aspire to be like her can equally make it in life.



The “Badder Than” hitmaker in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb also recalled her humble beginning from Tamale in the Northern Region to the capital city, Accra.



“If you view my page with hatred, you will think that I am doing the most, giving pressure. But if you view it with a good mind and positivity, you will see that you will get inspired. Look at me, all the way from Tamale to Trassaco, no be joke matter,” she said.





