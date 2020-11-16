Entertainment of Monday, 16 November 2020

From Kwabena Kwabena to Abena Abena; highlife musician adds feminine touch

Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena

The name ‘Kwabena Kwabena’ sounded quite weird back in the day when he adopted that as his showbiz name because it wasn’t common for one to bear a chorusing day born name, but his latest picture appears to be weirder as it is eliciting reactions from a section of the public who are somewhat curious about what triggered the musician’s decision to paint his toenails.



An obviously elated Kwabena Kwabena sits at an unknown location clad in a red t-shirt and shorts with his feet crossed. His beard, partly grey, is nicely trimmed; and his sunglasses which is the same colour as his earring, seemingly complements his looks. A white necklace with a touch of blue hangs around his neck while his left hand grabs a wine glass filled with an unknown substance.



“Now he fixes his nails too?,” a follower asks with another puzzled fan questioning “What’s the meaning of the nails? I can't think far”.



Although fashion evolves, some persons cannot fathom why an act associated with females will be embraced by a male, especially in the Ghanaian jurisdiction. The display of bravado in this sense has led to some persons referring to the popular musician as Sister Kwabena Kwabena while others refer to him as ‘Abena’ – the feminine version of Kwabena.



In the west, men painting their nails is not a strange phenomenon. In fact, several high-profile male celebrities including ASAP Ferg, Harry Styles, Asap Rocky, and Pete Davidson, have been seen with their nails painted.





