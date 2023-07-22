From Kumasi to Melbourne: Ghanaian fashion designer Nana Addo rules Streetwear in Australia with Nada Igual

Entertainment of Saturday, 22 July 2023

Source: Raymond Acquah, Contributor

In a bustling corner of Melbourne, Australia, an exceptional talent from Ghana is making waves in the world of streetwear fashion. Meet Nana Addo, the creative force behind the iconic brand Nada Igual, meaning 'nothing equal' in Spanish.



From the moment Nana embarked on his fashion journey, he set out to break barriers and present a lifestyle through his designs, not merely products.



Nana's passion for people and fashion merged harmoniously as he launched Nada Igual online in 2012. With each collection, he aimed to offer garments that stood out, boasting unique cuts, captivating colors, and innovative designs. The fashion world took notice, and his brand began to gain popularity and a devoted following.



As Nana's vision continued to expand, so did his ambitions. In 2016, he took a bold step by opening "Journey by Nada Igual," a one-of-a-kind space that combined a retail shop with a barbershop. It became a haven for like-minded individuals seeking fashion-forward clothing and a memorable experience.



Nana's story was one of determination and love for people. Though he initially pursued studies in Human Resources, his heart and passion ultimately led him to fashion. He believed that investing in people was crucial, and he made it a point to connect with his customers on a personal level. He often found himself complimenting people on the streets, genuinely interested in their style and individuality.



The roots of Nana's remarkable personality and strong community values could be traced back to his Ghanaian upbringing.



Born in Kumasi, Ghana, he arrived in Australia at a young age when his family moved there. Even though he had just started school, he quickly adapted to his new home and embraced the culture with open arms.



After completing Business School and gaining experience in the retail industry, Nana knew it was time to create something uniquely his own. He drew inspiration from his multicultural background and started Nada Igual, a brand that celebrated diversity, inclusivity, and individual expression.



A central aspect of Nana's business philosophy was keeping things local. He made a conscious effort to produce all of his clothing in Melbourne, supporting the local economy and craftsmanship.



Moreover, Nana and his team were deeply committed to giving back to the community that had embraced them so warmly. He collaborated with various organizations and athletes, raising funds for meaningful causes and fostering a sense of togetherness and support.



As Nana's brand continued to thrive, he remained grounded and appreciative of the support he received daily. Despite his grand plans for expansion and new stores, he knew that the journey had just begun, and he was determined to remember the roots of his success. The Westside of Melbourne had played a significant role in his personal and professional growth, and he cherished the connections and relationships he had built over the years.



Nana Addo's story was one of passion, perseverance, and people.



As he ruled the Australian streetwear scene with his brand Nada Igual, he knew that his Ghanaian origins and the love for community were the pillars of his success.



Through fashion, he was creating more than clothing; he was creating a movement that celebrated individuality, togetherness, and the pursuit of dreams. And with each new collection, Nana continued to inspire not just fashion enthusiasts, but everyone he encountered on his extraordinary journey.