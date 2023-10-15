From BBL to skin bleaching, body fillers: Aba Dope's 'content' transition

Entertainment of Sunday, 15 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In her quest to enhance her body and be comfortable with her look, social media influencer Aba Dope had to go through certain procedures damning all the consequences that might be associated with these actions.



The desire to enhance her body was influenced by an inferiority complex, she said in her interview on The Delay Show.



According to her, during her days in Senior High School (SHS), she wanted to contest in a beauty pageant competition but her teacher took her out because she was not beautiful enough.



The social media influencer noted that the action by her teacher diminished her self-confidence and influenced her decision to bleach her skin to improve her looks.



She indicated that because she was hawking and playing football consistently when she was in SHS, the scorching of the sun on her body made her skin quite dark, and that made her look ugly.



“I was quite dark, so every time I looked in the mirror, I looked like a transgender. I was not happy about myself because my teacher made me have that mindset, he was called Mr. Tibu.



"In secondary school, there was a beauty contest so I went to join them and the teacher took me out to join the school choir citing the fact that I was not beautiful,” she said in an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show which GhanaWeb monitored.



“I went to play football in school so I fell and my chin hit the floor and it was disfigured. Because I was playing football and hawking, the sun was scorching me a lot so it affected my body. It made my skin very dark so I decided to bleach when I was in secondary school.”



Aba Dope narrated how she succeeded at bleaching her skin after her initial attempts failed.



She stated that it took her five years for her bleaching to flourish and give her the desired skin colour she has been craving for.



“I went to purchase bleaching cream and started using it and that was third term form three. I bought Carotone but it wasn’t working. So I went to buy Fair and White cream the fake type, and it still didn’t work. I bought Binatone and mixed it with oil then it started working for my skin. I bleached for four to five years,” said Aba Dope.



She highlighted the processes she went through to perform her Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) and recounted the pain she had to go through to get it done.



According to her, the large size of her breast made her dislike wearing brazier and influenced her decision to perform surgery to lessen the size to an appreciable level.



She said: “I did surgery on my ass and breast. They removed the fats from my breast to reduce the size because it was too big to the extent that I couldn’t even wear a brazier. With my ass surgery, they took fat from my back, waist, and arms and placed it in my ass. I went through pain and couldn’t defecate for one week after my surgery."



Aba Dope further disclosed that she has modified her face, thus, her mouth and the cheek. She disclosed that the pill she uses for maintenance costs 50,000 pounds and she changes it every two months to avoid any side effects.



Meanwhile, her attempt to modify her forehead failed after she experienced negative side effects therefore went back to the medics to discontinue the process.



Aba Dope also indicated that her surgery was worth it because it has helped to enhance her body as compared to her previous state.



She stated that there had not been any side effects as perceived by some members of the public because her surgeon was well qualified and competent.



“I think my surgery was worth it because from a flat ass to a voluminous one is okay. My ass used to be flat to the extent that I used to wear foam to give it a shape. I haven’t had any side effects, I would say I made the right choice with the right surgeon,” she said.



According to her, she is content with her current body.



Watch the vinterview below







