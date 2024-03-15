From Achimota School to Wisconsin University: Dulcie Boateng’s educational journey

Entertainment of Friday, 15 March 2024

Dulcie Boateng, a popular Snapchat influencer often referred to as the ‘Queen of Snapchat', has opened up about her educational journey in life, which seems not to be known by most people.



In narrating her educational background, Dulcie indicated that after completing basic school, she got admitted to Achimota School for her secondary level of education.



The Queen of Snapchat noted that after her secondary school education, she furthered to the tertiary level where she attended Wisconsin University for four years to bag a degree.



Speaking in an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show aired on TV3 monitored by GhanaWeb, Dulcie stated that she felt pressured while in school because her colleagues were living a luxurious lifestyle.



“When I was schooling at the age of 14, I felt the pressure. I noticed that rich kids associate themselves with those in the same category so the moment they realize you are poor they seem not to be part of you.



"I went to Achimota School for three years and completed it in 2014. Afterwards, I furthered at Wisconsin University for four years,” she told Delay.



Dulcie Boateng has established herself as one of the most well-known Snapchat users in the country who is widely recognized on social media.



She began using the social media platform in 2017, where she was sharing videos of herself having fun and sometimes dancing.



