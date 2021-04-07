From 1st May, no television station shall show unclassified audiovisual contents - Socrates Safo

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: 3 News

The National Film Authority has said from May 1, 2021, no television station, cinema theater or movie screening centre shall show any unclassified audiovisual content.



A statement issued and signed by Chair of the Film Classification Committee, Socrates Safo on Wednesday, April 7 said a right owner, licensee or assignee who desires to exhibit an audiovisual content shall submit the content to the film classification committee for examination and classification at least 21 days before the intended exhibition.



“As it is stated in the Development and Classification of Film Act 935, all audiovisual content shall previewed and classified before exhibition. After several consultations with various stakeholders of the audiovisual industry in Ghana, the general public is hereby expected to note the following;



“Such audiovisual content includes feature films, short films, TV series, selected TV programmes, documentaries advertisement, music videos, meant for public exhibition and broadcasting."



It added, “Anyone who fails to comply with the set rules shall be subjected to the Offences and penalties in section 27 of the Development and Classification of Film Act 935.”



