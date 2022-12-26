Friends gave me ‘wee drink’ – Moesha talks about hallucinating before encounter with God

Entertainment of Monday, 26 December 2022

Barely a year after becoming a born-again Christian, changing her name, and deleting all her risqué photos on her social media pages, Moesha Boduong is back with more racy photos and videos amidst claims that her ‘born again’ chorus was just for showbiz.



The socialite, however, has maintained she was touched by God but that encounter, according to her, was after she drank alcohol mixed with hard drugs.



In an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show aired on December 25, 2022, Moesha admitted to hallucinating at home after drinking the substance.



“I had a few drinks with some friends that made me see things in a different way,” said Moesha in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb. “All I felt was that I realized I was really seeing so many things that were not really making sense to me. And all of a sudden, I just started weeping.”



“And I felt this spirit all over my body and all of a sudden, I started feeling closer to God and God just kept making me feel powerful and special. And I just started speaking about God, called all my family members preaching to them… I just started seeing things, saying things to my family members and friends that were their real stories and I knew that God was really inside me.”



Disputing suggestions that her reaction was under the influence of the substance she took, Moesha vehemently mentioned that God indeed touched her.



“The drink had hard drugs. I read something like it had weed; they just say hard drugs. Everyone that had that drink had similar reactions and everybody got better. I felt the presence of God and it’s been like that till now,” she said while stating her statement is not an endorsement of hard drugs but feels God saved her that very moment.



Moesha also traced the genesis of her encounter with God to a bad relationship experience.



She said: “I was in a relationship with somebody that I was not supposed to be in a relationship with. And God touched me. And I went to Victoria Michaels’ brother’s church. And I felt the presence of God and it was so deep. I never felt like that in any church before. All I know is that God lives in that church and God touched me."



In June 2021, a video clip of Moesha at the Revelation Church renouncing her sins and announcing her newfound love for Jesus Christ went viral as many expressed shocks over the decision. Others, however, doubted its veracity, stressing that it was a stunt.



The actress, known for her racy lifestyle, also announced she had changed her name from Moesha to Maurecia.



