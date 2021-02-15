Music of Monday, 15 February 2021

Frenna features NSG on ‘Guestlist’

play videoFrenna, Ghanaian-Dutch artist

Ghanaian-Dutch artist, Frenna has released a new song.



Titled ‘Guestlist,’ the song features UK chart-toppers NSG. It is the second single off Frenna’s fifth studio album.



The song combines Afroswing and UK rap, with hints of Dancehall, as the artists rap in both English and Dutch, and the producers implement enticing bass and various types of string instruments.



Frenna kicked off 2021 with ‘Dragon Roll’ which has garnered over 3.5 million streams.



The SFB member is known for singles ‘Money Deh Yah’ featuring French rapper Vegedream and ‘Abloh’ featuring D-Block Europe.



Frenna has scored several number one hits and has managed to achieve platinum status with both his third album ‘Francis’ and fourth album ‘Onderweg Naar ‘Het Album.’







In 2018, Frenna also broke the until then established Spotify record for most streams in twenty-four hours with the single ‘Verleden Tijd,’ with fellow artist Lil’ Kleine. The song charted at number one on Dutch charts for six weeks.



At the end of 2019, he set a new record: at that point, his music had already been streamed more than 325 million times, and this milestone earned him the title of the most streamed Dutch Spotify artist.



in July 2020, Frenna received a unique award recognizing 1 billion streams across all streaming platforms received on his music and projects he was featured on.