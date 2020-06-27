Entertainment of Saturday, 27 June 2020

Source: TalkMediaGhana

Freedom Jacob Caesar reveals his billionaire status in new video with Floyd Mayweather

The new Prince of Africa, Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar flaunts his billionaire status in new video.



''My most favorite number is zero. So, we went from 6 to 9 zeros, capital 9 zeros'', he revealed.



Captioned ''The 7 Characters of Freedom Jacob Caesar'', the 124-second-long video sees big gun, Nana Kwame Bediako, swanking a fraction of his wealth and many achievements.



The video, which is meant to capture the magnitude of Freedom’s being and activities is organized into a total of 8 elements. It features a myriad of top flight celebrities and personalities in the frame of Floyd Mayweather, Diddy, Akon, Naomi Campbell, George Weah, D'Banj etc., with no shortage of opulence in its many scenes.



Freedom Jacob Caesar is a Ghanaian estate developer, philanthropist and visionary who has changed the skyline of Ghana with his landmark developments, ushering in a grand template for Africa.



Freedom's projects address the challenges of what he sees as the ''New Africa'' - one that desires the resources and conveniences of the developed world while maintaining a unique African identity.



''The 7 Characters of Freedom Jacob Caesar'' is a visual voyage through the many facets of Nana Kwame Bediako's work, passion and dedication. Enjoy!









