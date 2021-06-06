Free SHS not sustainable, cancel it before it’s too late – KOD

Entertainment of Sunday, 6 June 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Television personality Kofi Okyere Darko has cast doubt over the ability of Ghana to sustain Free SHS.



His doubt is a result of claims by the Deputy Finance Minister’s suggestion that there will be the need for borrowing to sustain the government’s flagship program.



Making this known in a post shared on Facebook, KOD said the government should rather empower parents so they can be responsible for their children.



He believes that with Ghana’s financial standing, it will be difficult to hold onto the programme



He said “Very worrying! I believe every child deserves to be educated, but I’m not a supporter of free SHS based on the financial strength of our country. Parents have a responsibility towards their children and if the government wants to support them, they should create an environment for parents to earn more to take care of their wards.



If we’re borrowing more to sustain free SHS, it means it’s not something we can sustain as a nation. Takes us back if you ask me….We need to work on a national agenda and stop party manifestos every 4 years. It takes us back. Can’t we have a 100-year plan where governments just come and go and execute developmental projects based on the established blueprint instead of manifestos?”