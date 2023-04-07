Freda Rhymz recounts sad details of how she was robbed by four men

Entertainment of Friday, 7 April 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

Singer and rapper Freda Rhymz just about a month ago made a comeback to the music scene after years of hiatus.



While speaking about the things that sent her into hiatus on her ‘Questions’ song, Freda disclosed that she was robbed and left with anxiety.



“We live in a crazy society, I was in my room and they broke into my room, I remember I was in my nightie, they took everything and left with me anxiety,” she said.



This revelation and the others she made in the song got many people worried about her and in an interview, she granted Abeiku Santana on Okay FM’s drivetime show on Thursday, April 6, 2023, she shared some intricate details about the said robbery.



According to Freda, four guys barged into her room around 2:30 am on a particular day and took away her Macbook laptop, phones, sound system, television, money, and any valuables they could lay their hands on.



Asked if she was alone at the time, the ‘Saucy’ crooner replied in the affirmative and added that it was a scary moment because one of the guys even held him by the neck when they were robbing her.



Freda Rhymz however mentioned that none of the guys sexually assaulted her because she made her way out of the room somehow and began to scream for help.