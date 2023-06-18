Frank Naro vows to deal with Oboy Siki following his confession about planning his downfall with Big Akwes

Entertainment of Sunday, 18 June 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

Actor cum musician, Frank Naro has disclosed that he will question his senior colleague, Oboy Siki anytime he meets him physically following the latter’s recent confession that the claims that he was trying to use Kumawood actors for blood money were all a lie.



Oboy Siki during a recent interview on Kumasi-based radio station, Angel FM, disclosed that he planned with Big Akwes to attack Frank Naro and make false allegations against his person for no reason.



Oboy Siki confessed that all the things Big Akwes came out via various self-made videos to shamefully say about Frank Naro and try to tarnish his image were planned behind the scenes just for hype.



Reacting to this latest revelation that venerates him, the ‘Abena’ hitmaker emphasized that he will not pick up a phone to call Oboy Siki to ask him why he did so, rather, he will question him physically whenever they meet.



Frank Naro added that he was grateful that the two parties have finally come out to confess that he never did as they wildly alleged.



