Music of Saturday, 6 February 2021

Source: Selorm Tali, Contributor

Frank Naro pours his heart out on 'Funny Love' song

play videoOfficial artwork of the song

Following the success of Frank Naro's breakout songs like 'Abena' and 'Do Me', the versatile Frank Naro is returning with a new jam he titles 'Funny Love'.



The track sees the actor-turned-musician tell a story of how his heart has been broken in a very simple yet indulging concept.



Though it's been a few months after the release of his last project, Frank Naro has been steadily building up a massive music career indicating that he has a lot up his sleeves for 2021.



This record shows a different side of the singer and his creativity as he swings through reminiscing fun times as well as sad times of a very valuable relationship over a breezy instrumental.



The 'Abena' hitmaker gets very personal on 'Funny Love' which makes the song a soothing one to enjoy.



Check out the official video which came with it below.



