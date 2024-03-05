Four-year presidential term must be reviewed to six years - Rex Omar explains why

Entertainment of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran musician and politician, Rex Omar, has stated that the current four-year term enshrined in Ghana's constitution is too small.



Rex Omar, who is a loyal member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), spoke on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z on Saturday, March 3, 2024, where he shared his view on the state of Ghana's democracy, saying that the country needs to review the presidential term.



According to him, the current 4-year term is too short for any government to make a significant impact on the economy.



"We are copying America's system of elections every four years, but we forget that America's democracy is over 200 years old. We are just starting, so we need to look at our situation," he said.



He proposed that a 6-year term would be more suitable for the government to implement its policies and programmes.



"I think a 6-year term would be better because it would give the government enough time to set up and execute its agenda. If, after four or five years, the government has not done anything, then it cannot do anything. There is no point in going for a second term.



"The problem is, after the election, the first year is spent on forming the government, making appointments, and all that. By the time the government is ready to roll out its programme, it will already be two years," he added.



Rex Omar also declared his readiness to take up any political position that he is offered if the NDC wins the 2024 polls.



He said that he would not hesitate to accept the appointment if he could handle it.



"I am willing to serve my country in any capacity that I am given because I believe I have the experience and the intelligence to contribute positively to the development of this country," he said.



When asked if he would like to work at the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, he said he would cross that bridge when he got there, because all political positions are based on the discretion of the president.



"Wherever the president puts me, I will do my best to deliver, as long as I know what is going on in this country and I have the passion to work," he said.



Rex Omar became famous in 1989 with the Aware Pa album, which featured the song, Wodofo Ne Hwan?



In 1992, he joined forces with other highlife stars, Nat Brew (now Amandzeba) and Akosua Agyapong, to form Nakorex, a name derived from the initials of each member.



He later went solo, released great albums, performed locally and internationally and won several awards.



Rex Omar has also been a vocal advocate for the music industry and has played a key role in intellectual property management.



ID/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.