Four strategies for controlling your spending during Christmas

As the holidays get near, the pressure to pay for everything grows. While January is frequently filled with regret and anxiety about all the extra expenses you'll have to incur, December can be seen as a time of joyful giving.



GhanaWeb is providing readers with some financial guidance right now so that they can avoid debt hangovers and have a less challenging January in 2023.



1. Plan a joint gathering of friends



A group hanging out with friends might be organised to cut costs and anxiety. Using a share to pay for everything one does this Christmas with pals may be less expensive than one thinks.



Like splitting the cost of a shared taxi or making a meal and splitting the cost of shopping. Fortunately, if some friends have automobiles, one may arrange to go somewhere with them and save money.



2. Write a list



When one has selected whom they shop for, make a list of everything needed and then stick to it. It's all too easy to lose control while shopping if one doesn't have any ground rules.



Going against one’s heart doesn't count because hearts are now too forgiving, so don't try it. This is true for shopping for holiday attire and accessories as well as for the food one will need for all of the feasts.



3. Establish a spending cap



Before bracing the crowds at the mall or surfing the internet to purchase online, talk to friends and family about creating a budget.



You'll be able to give nice gifts without going overboard, thanks to this list.



4. Invite friends over for a BBQ



Going out and having fun might seriously deplete one's financial resources. Drinks, meals, admission fees, and transportation home may rapidly pile up, and before one realize's it, the budget is gone.



To change that and save more, invite some guests to a party at home or a friend's place instead. Bring Your Own (BYO) beverages, and snacks, for cheap party entertainment!



If there are other preferences, a more intimate setting, arrange a barbecue with friends in a nearby park or on the beach.



