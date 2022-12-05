Four Nigerian celebrities who have reportedly dated DJ Cuppy before Ryan Taylor

Entertainment of Monday, 5 December 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Famous Nigerian female disc jockey and billionaire heiress Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, recently trended online after the news broke that her current British lover, Ryan Taylor, had proposed to her.



The news stirred many online and offline reactions because Cuppy's love life has always been of keen interest to the Nigerian public due to her father's billionaire status.



However, it has been reported that over the last decade of Cuppy's presence on the Nigerian entertainment scene, she is said to have dated some Nigerian male celebrities.



Interestingly, some of these relationships never worked out or even lasted for long.



Let's take a look at some of her ex-partners below:



Davido's former manager, Asa Asika:



DJ Cuppy's most famous love affair, which was genuinely loved and followed by many Nigerians, was her relationship with Asa Asika, Davido's former manager.



Asika and Cuppy started dating in 2011, and their relationship has been somewhat off-and-on over the years. While they were together during their first phase, the pair never shrieked at showing public display of affection towards each other.



However, after a while, they had to break things off, but they came back together again in 2018 and gave their relationship another try. This time they tried to keep things lowkey, but the relationship lasted only two years before it ended again.



