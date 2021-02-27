Entertainment of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Fornication is a sin, we are all sinners - Transgender Angel Maxine tells LGBTQ+ critics

A proud Ghanaian transgender who goes by the name Angel Maxine has exposed the hypocrisy of critics of the LGBTQI community in Ghana.



The lady in an interview which was monitored by zionfelix.net said that she believes that sex between a man and a woman who are not married is equally a sin just like Ghanaians brand same-sex intercourse as a sin.



Maxine told the host of the program that all humans are sinners and sin cannot be rated.



On the opening of a new LGBTQI office in Ghana which has sparked outrage leading to its closure, the transgender said the office wasn’t opened to push for legalisation. He revealed that the office was to offer members who live in fear and threats a safe space to voice out their concerns and get protection.



She narrated how she has encountered both verbal attacks and physical assaults not because of any crime but because she is transgender.



