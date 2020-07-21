Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: GH Base

Former President Mahama reacts to the news of his son getting married

File photo

Former President John Mahama has finally congratulated his first son Shafik on his marriage to his Algerian girlfriend Asma.



Earlier on, Ghbase.com shared photos from their wedding ceremony which happened in Dubai over the weekend.



John Mahama in an Instagram post blessed his son’s marriage as he couldn’t make it there as there is a lockdown on borders because of the coronavirus.



A proud Mahama couldn’t hide his joy as he shared a photo of his son and his new wife with the caption:



Congrats Shafik and Asma.



God richly bless your union.





Other congratulatory messages from Selassie Ibrahim, Sharaf Mahama and others were in the comments section of the post.