LifeStyle of Monday, 3 August 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

Former EC boss Charlotte Osei flaunts her beauty in new photo

Charlotte Osei has dropped a new photo and it is breaking the internet with her beauty. Wearing a blue dress, which is complemented by her iconic glasses, she posed in front of the camera for a nice shot.

The former Electoral Commissioner of the Republic of Ghana took to her Instagram account to post the photo with the caption "Ready for Metamorphosis. How to Blossom in Crisis with."

Social media users have reacted to Mrs Osei’s post, with some showing admiration for her beauty.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Osei is set to begin his new adventure as a TV host on GHOne Tv.

GHOne TV on Friday announced a new programme dubbed ‘Business Compass’ to be hosted by Charlotte Osei.



