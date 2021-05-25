Forgive me for singing love songs yet unfaithful to women – Kwabena Kwabena to Ghanaians

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

After experiencing back-to-back divorces on two consecutive occasions, High-life musician Kwabena Kwabena has apologized to Ghanaians for his inability to sustain marriages.



According to the High-life artiste, judging from how his songs has inspired a lot of relationships coupled with high expectations from fans, it is in the right direction that he apologises for preaching virtue and practising vice.



“Given the chance, I’d like to apologise for some decisions I’ve made. I couldn’t have given up my dreams for anything. It’s in order that I apologise to everybody I might have hurt along the line. It’s a dream I wanted to pursue and perhaps I wasn’t thinking how my actions could have affected my craft,” he told Angel FM’s Ohemawoygye.



It can be recalled that Kwabena Kwabena stated in an interview with Bola Ray that his two marriages were unsuccessful because the ladies expected him to be without faults.



The ‘Adult Music’ hitmaker is reported to have ended his first marriage in 2009 due to claims that his first wife was using black magic on him.



His second marriage which also took place shortly after his divorce in 2009, ended in 2017 on the grounds of infidelity.



