Forever didn’t make me famous - Gyakie releases ‘Seed’ EP

Entertainment of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Jackie Acheampong, famous as Gyakie, in an interview with Cookie Tee on 3fm Urban Blend, unveiled songs on her debut EP, Seed.



The young musician said that all the songs on the Seed Ep are all winners, like her big tune, the Forever single. She said, “I believe that I make all my songs with such passion, and so all are equally good just as Forever.”



Gyakie said her music career started on a good note. But she would not necessarily say Forever made her blown but instead gained her a bigger market. She reiterated, “Forever did not make me popular but rather it gained me a bigger market in many countries.”



Her famous and well-known song Forever has travelled worldwide with over 24 countries and has given her the platform on reputable music platforms. The recent billboard feature at Times Square in New York and other partnership with Spotify.



Currently, one of the best female vocalist and songwriter, Jackie, has to say this about her musical journey ” I believe you must be hardworking. And I thank God for how far he has seen through and am grateful for the love and support from my fans “



The singer rose to stardom in 2019 after releasing several singles including, Never like this, Sor mi mu and her biggest song Forever. Gyakie has assured Ghanaians that she is about to do more to put Ghana on the map. She said she believes her songs will do better than they are currently doing. She also hopes for future endeavours that will push the music industry to greater heights.



The Seed Ep has five songs produced by five producers and with no features, and it’s currently on promotion both in Ghana and beyond.