Foreign telenovelas with Twi translation hurting creative industry - Rex Omar

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Rex Owusu Marfo, popularly known as Rex Omar, has expressed grave concern about the dominance of foreign telenovelas shown on television in the country.



He indicated that the portrayal of foreign culture in such movies does not speak well of the media or the nation at large.



The musician bemoaned why state institutions and authorities have not taken the step to halt the showing of foreign telenovelas on Television stations, which is a detriment to Ghanaian culture.



In an interview with Power FM, Rex Omar fumed about the prevalence of foreign telenovelas that are gaining popularity in Ghana and called for action to be taken to avert the problem.



“Right now, look at our media landscape, all the soap operas we’re showing on TV are foreign, which they’ve used our local languages to interpret. This thing is causing the nation a lot of havoc, and who is talking about that? But Ghana is like a country without governance, so everyone does what they want,” he said.



Rex Omar further said that it is only in Ghana that the showcase of foreign telenovelas will be tolerated because, in other parts of the world, the infiltration of alien culture is prohibited.



“Because there is nowhere in any civilised country like you go to India and they are showing Ghanaian soap operas on TV but they’re using India's language to do the interpretation. Or maybe you go to Britain and they’ll be showing Ghanaian soap operas on their popular TV station with their language, it doesn’t happen and it’s only Ghana,” he added.



BS/OGB



