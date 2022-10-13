Football legend Shaun Wright-Philips endorse Amerado's upcoming album

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 October 2022
Source: Naacy Alltunezgh
Ace English footballer, Shaun Wright-Philips, has in a video endorsed Amerado's upcoming GINA album expected to be released on 25th October 2022.
In the video, the legend called out his fans to support the body of work when it finally drop.
See the video here:
This is what the legend Shaun Wright-Philips (@swp29 ) got to say about the #GinaAlbum— YOUNGER K.A (@Amerado_Burner) October 12, 2022
Dropping on 25-October-2022 pic.twitter.com/km7vJT4jTL