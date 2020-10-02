Entertainment of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Foolish talk – Ayisha Modi blasts Iwan for warning Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy [L]; Iwan [L]

A die-hard fan of Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi has descended heavily on Iwan over a comment he made about Stonebwoy.



In a recent interview with 3FM, Iwan warned Stonebwoy not to like his posts after because he has not shown any interest of featuring him on a song despite his numerous requests.



Reacting to his remark, Ayisha Modi in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net indicated that Stonebwoy has not agreed to collaborate with Iwan because of his fracas with his godfather-Samini.



She stressed that it won’t be difficult for Iwan to get a verse from Stonebwoy if there’s peace between him and Samini.



Ayisha, however, concluded that Iwan’s statement was foolish—and he should leave Stonebwoy alone.



She wrote: “Peace and love is what we all need…If there was peace between you @iwan4gh and samini getting a verse from stonebwoy won’t be that difficult because the Bwoy is still paying homage to Samini and can’t betray him..Sometimes we have to look at the bigger picture and how the bond works. What will be impression after the collaboration??



“What will go into minds of people that stone is now chasing people who have issues with samini to pay him back just like how they started criticizing him and his own godfather working together ???? I’m not defending stonebwoy in such situation but let us analyze somethings first and have patience to achieve what we want ? Foolish talk is a LA disease IWAN???????????????? u ppl should leave my STONEBWOY alone for me la.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.