Foolish girls - Maame Yeboah Asiedu rebukes female celebrities fighting over Papa No

Marriage counsellor and media personality, Maame Yeboah Asiedu has angrily rebuked the female celebrities who are fighting over a married man whom they address as Papa No.



Maame Yeboah Asiedu in a video landed heavily on these girls for shamelessly selling themselves cheap to men all because of money.



She described these girls as foolish prostitutes who have nothing better in life to hold on to but go about destroying themselves by sleeping with men and glorifying their actions on social media.



Subtly reacting to Tracey Baokye’s recent rant on social media proudly flaunting her wealth and attributing to the Papa No that he’s the source of her wealth, Maame Yeboah advised her to take care of her life.



Citing an example, the marriage counselor said there are a number of people out there who once acquired fortune via dubious means and today those same people are finding it hard to survive.



She sent out a piece of perfect advice to them, she said it’s better they realize their mistakes and start to correct them asap else for the rest of their lives they (female celebrities fighting over ‘Papa No’) will look back and regret ever living that life.



