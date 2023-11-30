Folklore Board asked me to pay for using the Adinkra symbol to promote Ghana - KOD alleges

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Popular Ghanaian broadcaster and fashion designer, Kofi Okyere Darko, also known as KOD, has alleged that he was asked to pay an amount of money for the use of the Adinkra symbol on products from his Nineteen 57 clothing line.



Speaking on the New Day Show on TV3 on November 30, KOD lamented the situation where cultural artefacts such as Kente, Ahenema, and Ghana Must Go materials are being adopted and sold by foreign fashion brands like Balenciaga. He attributed it to the fact that Ghanaians did not claim ownership of such artefacts.



“It's what globalisation does... We did not claim it as ours,” he said.



KOD, however, bemoaned the case where attempts by Ghanaians to promote Ghanaian culture are met with barriers such as demands for payments from the National Folklore Board (NFB).



“In my quest to promote Ghana and everything I do, you know, even on our 1957 bags, we have the Ghana flag. And then we decided to start using the Adinkra symbol, the one that connotes wisdom and tradition.



“And I got an email from whoever Folklore people saying, “Oh, Charlie, you for pay for using.” and I'm like, “Okay, we're projecting Ghana. Other people are using it. They should pay.” They should find a way of getting those,” he said.



“Well, there are people who work there. They should follow it up,” KOD added.



