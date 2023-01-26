Foklex Media awards to release nominations of 78 categories in February

Entertainment of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Source: attractivemustapha.com

Organizers of Foklex Media Awards have hinted at releasing 78 categories of nominees for the 2023 edition of the awards in the coming month.



The Chief Executive Officer of the awards Mr. Frank Owusu who has been touring the whole country for the past month with his jury to monitor how well radio stations and presenters are doing for guidance on the decision of who best deserves nominations in the various categories said in a chat with Blogger Attractive Mustapha that, they will be ending their tour in February and also release the nominees list the same month.



According to him, the date for the event is 13th May 2023 and the venue remains the National theatre.



Foklex Media Awards is a regional-based award scheme that is structured to appreciate the work of Media Practitioners across Ghana. It is a yearly event organized by Foklex Media Production, a registered events and advertising organization.



The maiden edition of the awards was done in 2007. The Foklex Media Awards is committed to rewarding industrious media personalities across the country to inspire and empower them to achieve more.



As to what people should expect this year, the CEO said fans should expect a great show with great performances whiles the highest voter drives home a brand-new car.