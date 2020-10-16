Music of Friday, 16 October 2020

Flyboy Geesus goes 'Lowkey' with Joey B

FlyBoy Entertainment signed act Flyboy Geesus brings to us the official video of his lastes single 'Lowkey'. The video stars actress Moesha Boudong as she shows off her curvy packaging.



'Lowkey is an afrobeats Jam produced by Liquidbeatz.



'Lowkey' is definitely a lover’s jam, as it celebrates intimacy in relationships.



Flyboy delivers the melodies as Joey B delivers a dope verse to compliment the hook. The video was directed by FlyBoy Entertainment.



