Music of Friday, 16 October 2020

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

Flyboy Geesus features Joey B in new song 'Lowkey'

Musician, Flyboy Geesus play videoMusician, Flyboy Geesus

FlyBoy Entertainment signed act, Flyboy Geesus brings to us the official video of his latest single "LOWKEY".

The video stars actress Moesha Boudong as she shows off her curvy body.

LowKey is an afrobeat jam produced by Liquidbeatz. The song is a lovers jam, as it celebrates intimacy in relationships.

Flyboy delivers the melodies as Joey B delivers a dope verse to compliment the hook.The video was directed by FlyBoy Entertainment.

