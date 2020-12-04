Music of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

FlyBoy Geesus delivers 'Welcome To Las Vegas Vol. 1'

Official artwork for the song

FlyBoy Geesus gives fans an early Christmas gift and this comes in the form of an EP. 'Welcome To Las Vegas Vol. 1' is a collection of 4 songs which has a bonus track making it 5 in all.



Earlier in the year, the FlyBoy Entertainment signed act released "Money On My Mind" which is a hip-hop banger that features Kofi Mole and AmakyeTheRapper.



The hard-hitting track talks about the need to focus on making money the main motive in everything we do. It had a video which was directed by Yaw SkyFace.



LowKey followed up and this joint had Joey B on it. Both songs are on this project with two other songs, namely; My Everything which features Sarkodie and KelvynBoy, Fake Friends, and Pain Dem featuring AmakyeTheRapper and Epixode.



You will love this project, get it here on these platforms.





