Music of Saturday, 28 November 2020

Source: Erica Arthur, Contributor

FloEazy releases ‘Vibe’

Official artwork for the song

With all that 2020 has presented us with, FloEazy is giving us new and positive energy for Christmas.



FloEazy, a Ghanaian-Nigerian Afro-beat and Afro-pop artiste is out with the ‘Vibe’, a song produced by Skillis Beatz.



According to the “Halima” and “Wavey” crooner, FloEazy, is ready to infect and excite his fans all over the world with his ‘Vibe’.



About FloEazy



FloEazy, born George Okaikwei Okaiteye Junior, is geared up to change and influence the music industry with his craft.



The young artiste who was inspired by his mother and her strength towards overcoming life challenges also takes inspiration from great African artistes like; Sarkodie, Patoranking.



“I have always admired Sarkodie, Patoranking, R2Bees, Davido, Wizkid, Justin Beiber, and a few because of their life stories... They are game-changers and I like that about them.”



In an interview with the artiste, his stage name "FloEazy" came as a result of, “my ability to easily jump on a beat with simple and easy lyrics for people to vibe and relate with. It was actually given to me by a music producer the first day I went into a music studio. He played one of his beats and I was freestyling on it with ease. He was like 'Chale the way you flow on top of this beat, you make am look easy papa'. And that was how the name ‘FloEazy’ came about.”



FloEazy, was born in Accra, Ghana, to a Ghanaian and Nigerian parent but lived his early life in Lagos, Nigeria. He studied computer engineering at Ghana Technology University College (GTUC), Tesano, Accra.



