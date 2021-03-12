Entertainment of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Flashback: 'Wearing glasses can affect sexual performance' – Counselor Lutterodt

play videoCounsellor Cyril George Lutterodt

Exactly five years ago in 2017, Counsellor Lutterodt alleged that wearing medicated glasses can affect the sexual performance of an individual.



The controversial counselor at that time advised young people who are yet to marry to check the thickness of their partner's lens to avoid future issues.



Explaining the effect of wearing lenses during sex, Lutterodt during an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb said:



“During sexual intercourse, we ask people who have used glasses for sexual intercourse before and unfortunately, those people are few. But the people who have thick contact lenses, don’t take it off during sex. The experience of thinking everything far gives them the mandate to thrust too deep. In the same way with ladies, per their lens glasses, their vision has been elongated in a way such that they think the male organ is longer than what they can take. If you’re a woman who intends to marry a man who wears glasses, check the thickness because the lenses could give you deep thrusting bruises,”



“People who wear very thick lenses, when the lenses are off, they see things from far. If you’ve never worn lenses before, when you are being given one, you cannot move. This is because anytime you move, you feel there is a whole in front of you. When you use the lenses for a long time, you become acquainted with it even when you’re not wearing it,” he added



Watch the full video below



