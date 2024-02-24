Flashback: If I get disqualified by Guinness World Record, I’ll blame Kuami Eugene – Afua Asantewaa

Entertainment of Saturday, 24 February 2024

Earlier, while awaiting her confirmation as the holder of the Guinness World Record's longest singing marathon, Afua Asantewaa said she would blame highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene if she got disqualified.



In an interview with Hitz FM sometime in January 2024, the sing-a-thon contender disclosed that she had a crush on Kuami Eugene which in a way, affected her performance when he graced the venue.



Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the Ghanaian journalist cum entrepreneur, who is hoping to be confirmed as holder of the Guinness World Record's longest singing marathon has stated that she will blame Highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene if she gets disqualified.



According to her, she has a crush on Kuami Eugene which in some way, affected her when the said Highlife artiste graced the event venue while her sing-a-thon was ongoing.



She revealed that she forgot Kuami Eugene’s lyrics for ‘Asuoden’, a song by Sista Afia which featured Kuami Eugene when she saw him at the sing-a-thon grounds.



“Kuami Eugene is my crush. That guy came and I forgot my lyrics. I said to myself that he was going to disturb me with his presence. If the Guinness Book of Records does not give me the record, it is Kwami Eugene. My husband knows I have a crush on him so when he got there, I said he shouldn’t have been there. I couldn’t remember his lyrics to ‘Asuoden’. I just like him”, she said in a video shared by SikaOfficial on X.



Afua Asantewaa Aduonum declared intentions to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon.



The event began on December 24, 2023, and was scheduled to end on December 27, 2023.



Sunil Waghmare broke the first attempt. She is currently the longest-singing marathon winner. She achieved this in 2012 when she sang for 105 hours.



On Friday, December 29, 2023, Afua Asantewaa ended her attempt as she achieved 105 hours and set a new record, 126 hours, 52 mins.



In a post on her Facebook page, she wrote: “This is where I end my journey! 126 hours, 52mins. we broke a record and set a new one. it was your love, dedication, motivation, and prayers that gave me the strength to get on my feet every time and keep going for this long. it wouldn’t have been possible without you! thank you, everyone, thank you Ghana!.”



