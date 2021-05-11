Flashback: I slept with a Bill but not Kumawood's Bill Asamoah - Xandy Kamel

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Exactly two years ago in 2018, Ghanaian actress Xandy Kamel squashed rumors about being romantically involved with her colleague actor, Bill Asamoah.



Prior to this, Xandy was captured on camera saying she once dated the Kumawood actor but jilted him because he wasn’t good in bed.



But in a bid to clarify things, Xandy said she rather had an affair with a certain ‘Bill’ and not the popular Kumawood actor.



“The video is true. I said Bill and not Bill Asamoah. Everybody can go back to the video and watch it again. I have two Bills in my church. I even met one on my way to GhanaWeb. My driver is called Bill so it can be any of them. Bill is my president and senior colleague in the industry. Even if he finds me attractive, I don’t. I haven’t slept with him to know whether he is good in bed or not,” She stated in an interview with GhanaWeb.



She also pleaded with Ghanaians to stop spreading the information which she described as false.



