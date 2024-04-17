Flashback: He's not deep - Stonebwoy on Shatta Wale mocking his impairment

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

During an interview on The Delay Show five years ago, Stonebwoy disclosed how he felt whenever Shatta Wale made fun of his limp or portrayed him as a disabled person.



Describing such acts as childish, Stonebwoy said he regarded Shatta as an immature person or someone who knows not what life is about.



Stonebwoy added that he found such behaviours funny, adding that mocking his condition, exposed who Shatta really was.



This was after Delay quizzed, “How do you feel anytime Shatta Wale is picking on you with regards to your condition?



Stonebwoy: “I find it funny. I find it funny because I regard him as someone who isn’t abreast with life issues or someone who isn’t deep enough. It tells me who he is. At a point in time, we all saw people with disabilities and laughed at them. We did that as children. But when we were growing up, we realized that it was a different situation.”



He also narrated the story behind his impaired leg.



“It was an accident; I had an accident at the age of 14. I had surgery and now it has improved. At first, I couldn’t bend it. Imagine a 14-year-old child, preparing to travel and suddenly getting knocked down by a police car. I don’t ever remember my father even getting insurance from that.”



Stonebwoy continued, “My situation made me strong; this is the source of my strength.”



Check out the video below:







EB/BB