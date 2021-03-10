Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Flashback: Ghanaian men don’t know how to ‘propose’ – Samira Bawumia

Second lady Mrs Samira Bawumia

Exactly a year ago, the Second lady, Mrs. Samira Bawumia was captured stating in an interview with Asempa FM that Ghanaian men 'suck' at finding creative ways of proposing to their partners.



Mrs. Bawumia said, unlike other countries where men find special occasions to propose to their prospective wives, Ghanaian men rarely adopt such a culture.



Her comments trooped in at a time she was narrating how she met her husband, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.





Read the full article originally published by mynewsgh.com on March 10, 2020 below:





According to her, her husband [Dr. Bawumia] didn’t really propose marriage to her like it’s seen in the movies and elsewhere in the world.



She indicated that she realized Dr. Bawumia was very interested so they went ahead and got married.



On how the two met, she mentioned that they were introduced to themselves by a mutual friend and when Dr. Bawumia saw her, he realized she was certainly that missing rib which he had been looking for.



Samira disclosed in her interview with Asempa FM that she and the Vice President have been married for sixteen years and have four children to their credit.