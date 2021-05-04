FixTheCountry: Tell them you didn’t see me – Stonebwoy to persons calling him out

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Some social media users have called out notable Ghanaian celebrities who have gone mute on the ongoing #FixTheCountry campaign.



Despite some celebrities partaking in the campaign aimed at ensuring leadership of the country fix the numerous challenges affecting citizens, other prominent personalities are yet to tweet or make any official post on any of their social media platforms.



Dancehall artistes Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, and Samini as well as rapper Sarkodie have been singled out for their silence.



On the back of this, a Twitter account with the name @Ndcpidgintweets in a tweet that was meant to get the reactions of the above-mentioned artistes have attracted a response from Stonebwoy.



The post read: “@samini_dagaati@sarkodie@stonebwoyb@shattawalegh dem all make quiet. This same people then dem dey push #EndSARS nu oo. Same people go come tell us to support our own yet they can’t fight for their own #FixTheCountry #BlackTuesday"



In a retweet, Stonebwoy who wasn’t pleased with the post asked persons behind the page to rather focus on fixing themselves as they are guilty of always “politicizing everything” in the country.



The dancehall musician wrote: “Please if them send you tell Dem say u no see me o.. which part of the suffering are we not affected by directly and indirectly as Ghanaians. The problem is you the parties Politicizing everything. When you know exactly what To Do.”





