FixTheCountry: Some Ghanaian celebrities who are still ‘tight-lipped’

Entertainment of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

These celebrities have refused to succumb to the pressure of boldly stating their opinions and or positions on the ongoing #FixTheCountry protest happening in the country.



Their tweets do not either form part of the over 300,000 #FixTheCountry tweets or thousands of signatures for the online petition circulating on social media in recent times.



The likes of Samini, Agya Koo, Bibi Bright, Kalybos, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, and many others are yet to state their stance on the issue and their silence has somewhat attracted some high level of public backlash.



While some individuals are of the view that some of these voices have been bought, others believe that they are scared to speak against the same party they campaigned for during the 2020 general elections.



For instance, Sarkodie who earlier chose to remain silent over the matter was forced to speak although he failed to state whether he was ‘for’ or ‘against' the motion.



However, several Ghanaian celebrities including Efia Odo, John Dumelo, Yvonne Nelson, Mr Drew, Joey B, DKB, Serwaa Amihere, Nana Aba Anamoah have joined the majority of Ghanaians demanding government delivers on its campaign promises.



Let's take a look at some celebrities who have refused to share their views on the #FixTheCountry protest





Samini



After actively campaigning for the NPP during the 2020 elections, the '4 more4 Nana' crooner is under intense pressure to voice out his opinion in the ongoing FixTheCountry protest.











Shatta Wale









Perhaps his exit from social media has necessitated his silence on the FixTheCountry aganda. Nothing has been heard of 'outspoken' Shatta Wale with regards to the protest.





Stonebwoy



Responding to an NDC tweet that was pressurizing him to express his views on the #FixTheCountry online protest, Stonebwoy who has made a decision to distance himself from joining the protest wrote:



"please if them send you tell Dem say u no see me o..".













Kalybos, Bibi Bright, Bismark the Joke, General Ntatia











Nothing has been heard of this 'strong NPP squad' since the inception of the #FixTheCountry agenda. They have remained silent over the issue despite pressure from Ghanaians to speak.







Agya Koo



The veteran Kumawood actor has been quiet throughout the #FixTheCountry discussion which has been topical in the country. All efforts to trigger comments from Agya Koo who happens to be a 'die-hard' NPP fan have proven futile.





