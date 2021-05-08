FixTheCountry: Govt has more to do for citizens - Sarkodie

Entertainment of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Rapper Sarkodie is the latest celebrity to have added his voice to the undoing #FixTheCountry social media campaign aimed at demanding better governance from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration.



Sarkodie was early this week called out by some social media commentators over what they described as his silence on the campaign.



But, in a Twitter post sighted by GhanaWeb on May 8, 2021, the rapper who might have read some of the posts targeted at him made some revelations.



He wrote: “I’ve always supported #FixTheCountry agenda since the beginning of my career through my music. I know they (politicians and political party followers) intentionally politicize my opinion (even when they know it’s the truth) to save their party, thinking I’m attacking a particular party.”



A host of celebrated personalities including actress Yvonne Nelson, Afia Odo, Lydia Forson, Wanlov among others have added their voice to calls for proper management of the country’s affair on the part of the government.







Notwithstanding, some persons have blamed citizens for the woes of the nation, demanding that individuals rather fix their attitude if they wish to see the country progress.



“We all play a role in building our nation so I support both the #FixTheCountry (to the leaders) and #FixYourself (citizens) but at this point, leaders (government) has more to do for citizens to fix themselves,” Sarkodie added.



