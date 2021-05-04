You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 05 04Article 1250302

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

#FixTheCountry: 8 Ghanaian celebrities that have fearlessly joined the trend

« Prev

Next »

Comments (67)

Listen to Article

Efia Odo, John Dumelo and Serwaa Amihere have joined in the #Fixthecountry trend on social media Efia Odo, John Dumelo and Serwaa Amihere have joined in the #Fixthecountry trend on social media

Dominating Twitter trends for the past 24-hours, the ‘#FixTheCountry’ campaign has seen many celebrities joining the fray as part of an effort to hold government accountable in the areas to safeguard the future of the citizenry.

These celebrities through series of tweets have been advocating for the government to fix what they call ‘a broken economy’.

The likes of Yvonne Nelson, Efia Odo, Serwaa Amihere, Mr Drew, DJ Mensah, Wanlov the Kuborlor, and many others have expressed their utmost dissatisfaction at the high cost of living in the country.

Fed up about the exorbitant cost of living coupled with the consistent power outages and many others, these celebrities have openly chastised the government to do the right thing.

Also, an online petition has been launched to aid this cause with nearly 2,000 signatures so far.

Read the tweets below:




































Join our Newsletter