Movies of Monday, 21 December 2020

Source: Francis Addo, Contributor

‘Fix Us’, ‘Ogbozo’ lead 2020 Ghana Movie Awards nominations

Some nominees in a group photograph

Nominations for this year's Ghana Movie Awards have been announced, with 'Fix Us' and 'Ogbozo' films leading the pack with 18 nods each.



The Yvonne Nelson-produced film and Ama K Abebrese & Destiny Omon-directed film have their stories up for the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, Best Editing, and Best cinematography categories in addition to thirteen (13) other categories.



Frank Gharbin’s film 'Heroes of Africa' also came through as one of the big films of the award with 16 nominations while Habiba Sinare & Umar Klupp film titled '18' had 13 nods.



Top female performers like Yvonne Nelson, Yvonne Okoro, Alexandra Amon, Habiba Sinare, Jackie Appiah, Jessica William, and Emelia Brobbey are all up for acting prizes.



The rest Andrew Adote, Umar, Umar Akwasi Boadi, Bernard Adusi Poku, Van Vicker, Adjetey Annan, and Prince David Osei also had nominations in the Best Actor and supporting actor categories.



First-time actors like Irene Logan, Mona Montrage, Eric Afrifa Mensah, and others have made it to the discovery category.



The Ghana Movie Awards scheme is by GP Productions and its partners to reward excellence in the country’s motion picture industry.



It also gives others from the African continent the opportunity to be recognised for their efforts at telling the African stories to both Africans and the rest of the world during the period under review.



This year’s award ceremony will take place on December 30, where winners will be announced.



Below is the full list.



A PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Andrew Adote – Ogbozo

Samuel Bravo – Ecstasy

Umar Krupp – Trinity

Bernard Adusi-Poku – Heroes of Africa

Akwasi Boadi – Madhouse



A PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Habiba Sinare – 18

Jackie Appiah – My partner’s enemy

Jessica William – Trinity

Emelia Brobbey – Heroes of Africa

Yvonne Nelson, Yvonne Okoro, Alexandra Amon – Fix Us



A PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Woode Anthony – 18

Adjetey Annan – Citation

Kofi Adjorlolo – Trinity

Van Vicker – Heroes of Africa

Prince David Osei – Fix us



A PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kalsoume Sinare – 18

Roselyn Ngissah – Ogbozo

Ama K Abebrese – Ogbozo

Michelle Attoh – Fix us

Salma Mumin – foreigners God



SOUND EDITING & MIXING

18 – Kobby Okyere

Ogbozo – George Sedzro & Ezekiel Boateng

Heroes of Africa – Walker Boateng

Fix us – Berni Anti



VISUAL EFFECTS

Ogbozo - Felix Kanzo

Heroes of Africa - Walker Boateng

18 - Kobby Okyere



DIRECTING

18 - Kobi Rana

Ogbozo - Destiny Omon & Chris Wheelington

Ecstasy - Phill Bernard Efe

Heroes of Africa - Frank Fiifi

Fix us -Pascal Amanfo



EDITING

18 - Kobby Okyere

Ogbozo - Solomon Tamakloe

Heroes of Africa - Walker Boateng

Madhouse -Mico Majid Michel

Fix us - Okey Benson



CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ogbozo - Isaac Awuah

Ecstasy - Richard Amachi

Heroes of Africa - Vincent Baffour

18 - Ben Zola

Fix us - John Passah



MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

18 - Felix Kanzo

Ogbozo - Priscilla Martekie & Kisha Hamilton

Ecstasy - Deborah Quansah

Heroes of Africa - Zion Train

Fix us - Nana Akua Adinkra



COSTUME AND WARDROBE

Heroes of Africa - George Atobra

18 - Perpetual Aikins

Ogbozo -Gifty Mawuena Sassovi

Love and tradition - Pemella Kari Kari

Fix us - Clara Asantewaa



WRITING ADAPTED OR ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Madhouse – Michael Ola

18 – Kofi Mulan

Heroes of Africa – Frank Fiifi Gharbin

Fix us – Pascal Amanfo



PRODUCTION DESIGN

Love and tradition – Joseph Quao

Ogbozo – Godwin Mensah (Vegas)

Ecstasy – Felix Kanzo

Heroes of Africa – Bismark Gyamerah

Love and tradition – Joseph Quao



MUSIC ORIGINAL SCORE

18 – Kobby Okyere

Ogbozo – George Sedzro

Fix us – Berni Anti

Heroes of Africa – Yobo gang



MUSIC ORIGINAL SONG

Ogbozo – Blackk Rasta

Ecstasy – Derrick Richfields

Fix us – Berni Anti



BEST ACTOR – AFRICAN COLLABORATION

Mofe Duncan – Fix us

Gabriel Afolayan – Citation

Tobi Baker – Fix us

Sam Dede – foreigners God

Emmanuel France - Ogbozo



BEST ACTRESS – AFRICAN COLLABORATION

Ini Edo – Citation

Alexandra Amon – Fix us

Temi Otedola – Citation

Ini-Dima Okojie – foreigners God

Eucharia Anunobi – foreigners God



BEST MOVIE – AFRICAN COLLABORATION

Citation – Kunle Afolayan

Fix us – Yvonne Nelson

Ogbozo – Destiny Omon & Ama K. Abrebese

Foreigners God – Ifan Michael



DISCOVERY

Mona Montrage – Fix us

Eric Afrifa Mensah – Ogbozo

Irene Logan – Fix us

Andrew Adote – Ogbozo

Martina Dwamena – Not your regular couple

Regina Owusu – Not your regular couple

Stephen Mawunyo (Oteele) – Mad house

Shandrach – Heroes of Africa

Gifty Serwaa – Bonsu – Heroes of Africa

Esi Hammond –Bedroom Bully



BEST PICTURE

Heroes of Africa – Frank Fiifi Gharbin

18 – Habiba Sinare & Umar Klupp

Citation – Kunle Afolayan

Ogbozo – Ama K. Abrebese & Destiny Omon

Ecstasy – Samuel Bravo

Not your regular couple – Martina Dwamena

Trinity – Isaac Agyapong

Heroes of Africa – Frank Gharbin

Fix us – Yvonne Nelson

Foreigners God – Ifan Michael

