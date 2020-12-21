‘Fix Us’, ‘Ogbozo’ lead 2020 Ghana Movie Awards nominations

Movies of Monday, 21 December 2020
Nominations for this year's Ghana Movie Awards have been announced, with 'Fix Us' and 'Ogbozo' films leading the pack with 18 nods each.
The Yvonne Nelson-produced film and Ama K Abebrese & Destiny Omon-directed film have their stories up for the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, Best Editing, and Best cinematography categories in addition to thirteen (13) other categories.
Frank Gharbin’s film 'Heroes of Africa' also came through as one of the big films of the award with 16 nominations while Habiba Sinare & Umar Klupp film titled '18' had 13 nods.
Top female performers like Yvonne Nelson, Yvonne Okoro, Alexandra Amon, Habiba Sinare, Jackie Appiah, Jessica William, and Emelia Brobbey are all up for acting prizes.
The rest Andrew Adote, Umar, Umar Akwasi Boadi, Bernard Adusi Poku, Van Vicker, Adjetey Annan, and Prince David Osei also had nominations in the Best Actor and supporting actor categories.
First-time actors like Irene Logan, Mona Montrage, Eric Afrifa Mensah, and others have made it to the discovery category.
The Ghana Movie Awards scheme is by GP Productions and its partners to reward excellence in the country’s motion picture industry.
It also gives others from the African continent the opportunity to be recognised for their efforts at telling the African stories to both Africans and the rest of the world during the period under review.
This year’s award ceremony will take place on December 30, where winners will be announced.
Below is the full list.
A PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Andrew Adote – Ogbozo
Samuel Bravo – Ecstasy
Umar Krupp – Trinity
Bernard Adusi-Poku – Heroes of Africa
Akwasi Boadi – Madhouse
A PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Habiba Sinare – 18
Jackie Appiah – My partner’s enemy
Jessica William – Trinity
Emelia Brobbey – Heroes of Africa
Yvonne Nelson, Yvonne Okoro, Alexandra Amon – Fix Us
A PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Woode Anthony – 18
Adjetey Annan – Citation
Kofi Adjorlolo – Trinity
Van Vicker – Heroes of Africa
Prince David Osei – Fix us
A PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Kalsoume Sinare – 18
Roselyn Ngissah – Ogbozo
Ama K Abebrese – Ogbozo
Michelle Attoh – Fix us
Salma Mumin – foreigners God
SOUND EDITING & MIXING
18 – Kobby Okyere
Ogbozo – George Sedzro & Ezekiel Boateng
Heroes of Africa – Walker Boateng
Fix us – Berni Anti
VISUAL EFFECTS
Ogbozo - Felix Kanzo
Heroes of Africa - Walker Boateng
18 - Kobby Okyere
DIRECTING
18 - Kobi Rana
Ogbozo - Destiny Omon & Chris Wheelington
Ecstasy - Phill Bernard Efe
Heroes of Africa - Frank Fiifi
Fix us -Pascal Amanfo
EDITING
18 - Kobby Okyere
Ogbozo - Solomon Tamakloe
Heroes of Africa - Walker Boateng
Madhouse -Mico Majid Michel
Fix us - Okey Benson
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ogbozo - Isaac Awuah
Ecstasy - Richard Amachi
Heroes of Africa - Vincent Baffour
18 - Ben Zola
Fix us - John Passah
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
18 - Felix Kanzo
Ogbozo - Priscilla Martekie & Kisha Hamilton
Ecstasy - Deborah Quansah
Heroes of Africa - Zion Train
Fix us - Nana Akua Adinkra
COSTUME AND WARDROBE
Heroes of Africa - George Atobra
18 - Perpetual Aikins
Ogbozo -Gifty Mawuena Sassovi
Love and tradition - Pemella Kari Kari
Fix us - Clara Asantewaa
WRITING ADAPTED OR ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Madhouse – Michael Ola
18 – Kofi Mulan
Heroes of Africa – Frank Fiifi Gharbin
Fix us – Pascal Amanfo
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Love and tradition – Joseph Quao
Ogbozo – Godwin Mensah (Vegas)
Ecstasy – Felix Kanzo
Heroes of Africa – Bismark Gyamerah
MUSIC ORIGINAL SCORE
18 – Kobby Okyere
Ogbozo – George Sedzro
Fix us – Berni Anti
Heroes of Africa – Yobo gang
MUSIC ORIGINAL SONG
Ogbozo – Blackk Rasta
Ecstasy – Derrick Richfields
Fix us – Berni Anti
BEST ACTOR – AFRICAN COLLABORATION
Mofe Duncan – Fix us
Gabriel Afolayan – Citation
Tobi Baker – Fix us
Sam Dede – foreigners God
Emmanuel France - Ogbozo
BEST ACTRESS – AFRICAN COLLABORATION
Ini Edo – Citation
Alexandra Amon – Fix us
Temi Otedola – Citation
Ini-Dima Okojie – foreigners God
Eucharia Anunobi – foreigners God
BEST MOVIE – AFRICAN COLLABORATION
Citation – Kunle Afolayan
Fix us – Yvonne Nelson
Ogbozo – Destiny Omon & Ama K. Abrebese
Foreigners God – Ifan Michael
DISCOVERY
Mona Montrage – Fix us
Eric Afrifa Mensah – Ogbozo
Irene Logan – Fix us
Andrew Adote – Ogbozo
Martina Dwamena – Not your regular couple
Regina Owusu – Not your regular couple
Stephen Mawunyo (Oteele) – Mad house
Shandrach – Heroes of Africa
Gifty Serwaa – Bonsu – Heroes of Africa
Esi Hammond –Bedroom Bully
BEST PICTURE
Heroes of Africa – Frank Fiifi Gharbin
18 – Habiba Sinare & Umar Klupp
Citation – Kunle Afolayan
Ogbozo – Ama K. Abrebese & Destiny Omon
Ecstasy – Samuel Bravo
Not your regular couple – Martina Dwamena
Trinity – Isaac Agyapong
Heroes of Africa – Frank Gharbin
Fix us – Yvonne Nelson
Foreigners God – Ifan Michael
