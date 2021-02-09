Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Five gospel artistes refused to feature on my song – Eno Barony cries out

Ghanaian female rapper, Eno Barony

Eno Barony is worried about the trend of how gospel musicians are refusing to work with secular artists in the country.



According to Eno who is currently out with the “Ladies First” album, she called five (5) gospel musicians to add their voices to her "Aseda” song but they all turned her down.



Although she refused to mention names, Eno barony said these gospel artists claimed she’s into secular music and as such it’s impossible for them to collaborate with her on a song that is against Christian doctrines.



Not long ago, musician cum radio personality, Kwame OB Nartey established that it is wrong for a gospel artist to feature a secular musician on their song.



This follows Celestine Donkor's claim that some Christian-based television station, refused to air her newly released single ‘Thank you’ because she featured, Akwaboah and Efya who are both secular musicians.





