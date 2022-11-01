Five celebrities who lost their sons

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

The death of Davido and Chioma's first son has cast a dark cloud on the entertainment industry in Nigeria.



The three year old is reported to have drowned on Monday, October 31.



Following his death, MyNigeria takes a quick look at other Nigerian celebrities that have lost their sons.



1. Davido



With their marriage set for 2023, Davido and his lover Chioma Rowland will bury their first son.



The 3-year-old died in the swimming pool in their Lagos Banana Island residence. The incident occurred a few days after his marked his third birthday.



2. Eucharia Anunobi



The actress-turned-evangelist lost her 15-year-old son to sickle cell anemia on August 22, 2017. The death followed a messy divorce from her husband. The son was the only child of Eucharia.



3. D Banj



Daniel Oyebanjo who is popularly known as D'Banj reportedly found his son in Nigeria.



4. Mr. Ibu



Emmanuel Mandela Okafor, the son of actor and comedian, Mr Ibu lost his son at two.



Emmanuel was reportedly sick and was admitted to LUTH. Unfortunately, he didn’t make it.



5. Aisha Falode



Ace sports broadcaster and Head of the Media Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Aisha Falode lost her only son Oloruntoba in Dubai on February 15, 2014.



The 19-year-old was murdered according to reports carried out by Dubai police.