Five Ghanaian artistes releasing an album in 2021

Entertainment of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: museafrica.com

2020 was a year that took some unexpected turn with the Covid-19 global pandemic shaping the world and forcing many artist to quickly change their plans of releasing their projects and some even going on tour.



The year 2020 gave us fewer musical projects, although some artist such as Adina, Kelvyn Boy decided to not care about the impact of the pandemic and still went ahead to release their debut project, some also decided to just push out collection of songs they have not released in a while.



Kidi released the BLUE E.P which consists of songs that didn’t make it to his debut album which became a standout project last year with ‘Say Cheese’ becoming a chart-topping single and also starting the Say Cheese challenge



However, 2021 seems to be a promising year with the world opening up and everything seems to be going back to normal, artist who decided not to release their respective albums are now dropping hints and trailers for their forthcoming projects.





Today we focus on the highly anticipated projects from five Ghanaian artists, Sarkodie, King Promise, Kidi, Juls, D-Black.



Sarkodie – No Pressure



I guess the title speaks for itself, Africa’s most awarded rapper Sarkodie feels ‘No Pressure’ dropping his seventh studio album.



The Tema-born rapper announced the album on his famous Twitter feed which quickly became the talk on the app and had fans anxiously waiting for the album which so far has been scheduled for July 9th.





And the announcement is .... My first album is done. No EP or mixtape! My first album ever ..... The challenges have been real but God has been realer. It’s above my hands now, I give my all to you the listeners. Thank you. It’s time. New Music this week pic.twitter.com/LWTY92vOt4 — Juls baby (@JulsOnIt) May 4, 2021

Soooo! I got news ... I’ve split my album into 2 . We got too many hit records , soo many masterpeices .. Sooo on May 14th were dropping - Loyalty and October 29th - Disloyalty . I’m Releasing the album cover and tracklist for #LoyaltyTheAlbum today at 6pm here !❤️ pic.twitter.com/IqNyaD3At1 — Mr. Desmond Blackmore (@DBLACKGH) May 10, 2021