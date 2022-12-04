'Fireworks' as Foster Romanus performs with Samini on stage at the African Legends Night

Entertainment of Sunday, 4 December 2022

Ghanaian comedian, Foster Romanus teamed up with Dancehall Artiste, Samini, to wow the audience at the just-ended African Legends Night held on December 2, 2022.



The two performers, during their delivery, executed an amazing show that left many shocked and excited.



Romanus out of nowhere called on Samini and asked the instrumentalists to play him a rhythm as though they had rehearsed, Samini joined the comedian and the rest was fireworks on stage.



Excited as the crowd was during their performance, Samini watched Romanus create something with words that came to him without struggle.



With no popular tune, no rehearsal, and no planned rhythm, Romanus and Samini, according to netizens, killed the performance at the Legends Night.



Some top stars performing on the stage as the artistes were Rex Omar, Efya and Amakye Dede, among others.



The event also unveiled its first-ever Music Legends Hall of Fame list to celebrate African music legends as part of celebrations to mark 10 years of African Legends Night.







