Fire incident at McBrown's Onua Showtime studio

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A close source within Media General has confirmed to GhanaWeb that portions of the studio that is used for Onua Showtime, and hosted by Nana Ama McBrown, caught fire.



This confirmed multiple reports that circulated on social media that the studio was on fire.



The source told GhanaWeb that while the news is true, it was only a brief one, which was put out almost immediately after it started.



He added that the fire brought no disruptions to programs.



He, however, did not indicate the extent of damage the studio was affected by.





Fire Guts Mcbrown Onua Showtime Studio- https://t.co/RnQg1OjeC4 pic.twitter.com/9nxAcNA0vG — Daily Guide Network (@DailyGuideGH) August 22, 2023

ID/AE