‘Filthy rich’ Ogidi Brown does not blame his girlfriend for ditching him; here’s why

Before he was involved in a gory accident in Italy years ago, Ogidi Brown, now wheelchair-bound, had a girlfriend but the lifespan of that relationship suffered after the car crash sent him into a coma for two weeks and left him bedridden for months.



Ogidi Brown, however, will not blame the woman he loved for exiting the relationship because he reckons the gravity of his ill health at the time was enough for one to walk away.



For instance, his legs and hands were dysfunctional and numbed.



“She couldn’t stay,” said Ogidi Brown in an interview with Delay as he giggled. “The accident was a serious one. I couldn’t even stand it…”



Narrating how he got involved in an accident, the OGB Music boss said he, together with his colleagues, had left their individual homes to meet an Elder of the Church of Pentecost who was returning from the UK.



“I was in the company of two guys who had been sent on that mission. I wasn’t assigned to; I told them to give me a lift to the church because they’ll go through Modena to Bologna to pick the Elder. I like to dance. I danced in church. When we got to Modena, I checked the time and noticed it was too late to join the dancers so I told them I’ll go with them to the airport to meet the Elder and that was the beginning of my sad story,” the business mogul recounted in local dialect Twi.



“When we got there, the guy we met checked his time and said the Elder wasn’t in yet but that was untrue. He said the Elder would arrive in an hour. So when he gave that information, we decided to go to town because we couldn’t sit aloof for one hour.”



He continued: “So we drove off. I was seated at the back. When we got to Casa Franco, we had an accident. A lady who was on phone rammed our car. Her car was completely mangled.”



He mentioned that he was given an insurance package and used a part of it to establish his record label, OGB Music. The music executive who owns houses and cars said he now has a girlfriend. Before making this choice, he organized a ‘girlfriend audition’ in 2020 but was unable to decide on who to choose because numerous ladies showed up.



“I auditioned for a girlfriend. You’d be amazed at the number of girls that showed up. It happened last year, 2020, and a lot of women were present. I could not make a choice because they were too many. I made up my mind to let all of them go so I can relax and find a girlfriend at the right time,” he said.



