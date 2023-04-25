Filmmaker Hafiz eager to train next generation of filmmakers

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Source: Caleb Nii Boye, Contributor

Ghanaian filmmaker Salifu Abdul Hafiz, as part of his efforts to train talents, will be hosting a programme on film dubbed ‘Fine Cinematics Workshop’ on April 26, 2023.



The workshop is aimed at training the next generation of filmmakers and giving the opportunity to those who are already in the business to hone their skills.



Abdul Hafiz after training many filmmakers over the last eight years has heeded the call to give more opportunities to fledgling filmmakers, hence this free workshop targeted at anyone trying to pursue a career in filmmaking.



Top industry creatives like Nana Kofi Asihene, Yaw Skyface, KP Selorm and Mic Yamoah will speak on their journeys and share their knowledge with participants.



The workshop will take place at the Academic City University College campus at Haatso in Accra.