Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Film Producers Association of Ghana suspends Tracey Boakye

Tracey Boakye, Ghanaian actress and film maker

The Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG) has indefinitely suspended Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye.



The announcement was made in a press release copied to the media and signed by James Aboagye, President of FIPAG.



Tracey Boakye, in the last few days, clashed with popular musician MzBel on social media.



Tracy, also a film producer, in several live videos on Instagram threw caution to the wind and used vulgar and unprintable words against MzBel.



The statement states that Tracey Boakye is “not supposed to take part in any activities during this period until the situation is reviewed.”



Read the full statement below, first published by Nydjlive.com:



“Our attention has been drawn to recent publications and circulation of videos social media pistons of vulgar and unprintable exchanges between Tracey Boakye a The contents at so bad and affront to our Ghanaian Cultures, Traditions, E Sensibilities. The Film Producers’ Association of Ghana (FIPAG) finds their actions vary regrettable especially that of Miss Tracey Boakye, who happens to be an actress and a Film Producer and therefore supposed to serve as a role model.



The Film FIPAG wishes to render an unqualified apology to the general public and man Involved for her behaviour as that display of character does represent what the film industry stands for or wishes to propagate. We wish that Ghanaians will find a space in their hearts to forgive her.



In view of this, FIPAG has immediately suspended miss Tracey Boakye indefinitely. She is not supposed to take part in any of the activities during this period until the situation is reviewed.”

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.